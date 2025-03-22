BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi has been directed by Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia to apologize to the people of Assam for his aggressive conduct inside the Assam Legislative Assembly.

The directive comes after Kurmi attempted to physically charge at Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi during a heated discussion in the Assembly.

Kurmi, a legislator from the Moran constituency, made headlines on March 21 when he left his seat and aggressively approached Akhil Gogoi, disrupting proceedings and drawing widespread condemnation.

The incident, which unfolded in the hallowed chambers of the Assembly, has been criticized as a breach of parliamentary decorum and an affront to democratic discourse.

In response to the controversy, the Assam BJP leadership swiftly intervened.

In a strongly worded letter addressed to Kurmi, BJP State President Dilip Saikia expressed dismay over the MLA’s actions. The letter stated, "Your act of leaving your seat and rushing towards a fellow legislator has drawn the attention of the people of Assam. Your conduct is contrary to the traditions of the Assembly."



Also Read: Assam: RTI activist slams forest department over poaching of endangered tiger in Manas national park

The letter further underscored the BJP’s core values of discipline, restraint, and ideological integrity, stating, "The BJP is an organization guided and nurtured by strict discipline and a unique ideological framework. We uphold patience, restraint, and, when necessary, principled ideological battles as part of our ethos."

Acknowledging that Kurmi had already expressed regret within the Assembly, the BJP leadership emphasized that an additional public apology was necessary. The letter instructed him to extend an apology to the people of Assam, cautioning against any future repetition of such behavior.

The incident has sparked intense political reactions, with opposition parties seizing the opportunity to question the BJP’s commitment to democratic values.

With elections looming on the horizon, the BJP’s move to enforce accountability within its ranks signals an attempt to contain damage and reinforce its image as a party of discipline and decorum.