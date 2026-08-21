Assam BJP MLA Pallab Lochan Das highlights ‘One Minister, One University’ initiative to connect with youth

Assam BJP MLA Pallab Lochan Das highlighted the ‘One Minister, One University’ initiative of the PM Modi government, stressing the need to strengthen engagement with the younger generation.

Speaking in Guwahati, Das said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged leaders to connect with young people and guide them towards a positive and cultured future.

He expressed concern that many young people are becoming vulnerable to the influence of anti-social elements, and emphasised the need for leaders and society to understand their emotions, aspirations and concerns.

Das said maintaining regular interaction with young people would help policymakers understand their needs and work towards providing them with new hope and better opportunities for the future.

He described the initiative as a positive campaign aimed at building stronger connections between public representatives and the younger generation.