Morigaon MLA Ramakata Deuri is in controversy again. Addressing people gathered at the Tiwa Yuva Chatra Parishad meeting in Morigaon, he made explosive remarks against the forest officials and said that one should not allow the forest officials to take control of their land.

This land is the land of our ancestors and we have a right to it. If this is lost, then we will only get spades and pickaxes, nothing else, he said.

Forest departments and officials are making our life miserable. Forest officers are breaking the law and we must protect both the law and our land, the Morigaon MLA said.

“This is Assam.. this our land.. the land rights belong to us and you cannot evict us.”, he added.

He also asks the women to kill the forest officers into pieces if they try to disturb or evict them from their land.

“Government has made this land theirs saying it falls under the forest department. Even the forest department says the land is theirs. This is not right.”, he said.

Ramakata Deuri even asked the student leader to lead, take initiative and fight against the forest department.

“This is our land and it is our responsibility to protect our land. We must all come forward, unite and fight against the forest department. The time has come now to stop the forest department’s dirty politics on our land.”, he said.

The minister often makes headlines with his controversial remarks and has been in much such controversial news earlier.