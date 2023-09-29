Assam's BJP MLA, Mrinal Saikia, responded to a recent article regarding the CEO of a tribal council allegedly awarding contracts worth Rs 200 crore to his own family.

Saikia reacting to the article on his X handle commented, 'Too much of everything is bad, exo(100) goru (cows) marile(killing) baghoru(tiger) moron(dead)'.

Too much of everything is bad, exo(100) goru (cows) marile(killing) baghoru(tiger) moron(dead) — Mrinal Saikia (@Mrinal_MLA) September 29, 2023

Earlier on September 29, India Today NE broke a story over serious allegations of nepotism that have surfaced in Assam against BJP leader Tuliram Ronghang who happens to be Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.



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According to official documents accessed by India Today NE, the council, under the leadership of Tuliram, has sanctioned multiple contracts worth Rs 200 crore to companies owned by his son and his brother. The standard tendering process was not followed in the allocation of any of these contracts.

Official records indicate that in 2021-22, Rs 100 crore was divided between M/s Kache Construction (OPC) Pvt. Ltd, owned by Singdom Ronghang, son of Tuliram, and Inglong Enterprise, owned by Tuliram's brother Robiram Ronghang.