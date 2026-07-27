Assam BJP MLA seeks compensation for livestock, poultry losses amid flood crisis

As Assam grapples with one of its worst flood spells in recent years, BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia has urged the government to provide direct compensation to families who have suffered losses in the livestock and poultry sectors, saying the floods have severely damaged the state's rural economy.

Speaking in Guwahati on July 27, the Khumtai MLA said the impact of the floods extends beyond damaged homes and infrastructure, with cattle rearing and poultry farming—key sources of livelihood in rural Assam bearing the brunt of the disaster.

"The flood has completely shattered the economies of several districts in Assam, particularly the rural economy. The government must compensate people for losses in the poultry and livestock sectors," Saikia said, while also acknowledging the government's ongoing relief efforts.

His appeal comes as the flood death toll in Assam has risen to 68, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS).

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said state ministers have been deployed to coordinate rehabilitation efforts in the worst-hit districts, including Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat. The Chief Minister also said power supply is being restored in phases after safety inspections in flood-affected areas.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on July 26 described the flood situation as "very serious" and said the Centre and the Assam government are jointly carrying out relief and rescue operations. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been closely monitoring the situation, remained in touch with the Chief Minister, and assured all possible assistance to the flood-hit state.