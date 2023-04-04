Assam BJP legislator from Mariani on April 4 urged PM Modi to demolish the Mughal era Taj Mahal and Qutub Minar and build temples instead.

Addressing the media, the Mariani BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi said, "I urge PM Modi to demolish the Taj Mahal and Qutub Minar and build the world's most beautiful temple."

Further, the MLA asserted that the temple should be as such that no other institution or establishment can come closer to its architecture.

The MLA also claimed that he is ready to donate his one-year salary for the construction of the temples.

Also Read: NCERT removes chapters on Mughal empire from Class 12 history book, revises others

The Taj Mahal- is an immense mausoleum of white marble, built in Agra between 1631 and 1648 by order of the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his favourite wife. The Taj Mahal is the jewel of Muslim art in India and one of the universally admired masterpieces of the world's heritage.

Qutb Minar- was built in the early 13th century a few kilometres south of Delhi, the red sandstone tower of Qutb Minar is 72.5 m high, tapering from 2.75 m in diameter at its peak to 14.32 m at its base, and alternating angular and rounded flutings.

The surrounding archaeological area contains funerary buildings, notably the magnificent Alai-Darwaza Gate, the masterpiece of Indo-Muslim art (built in 1311), and two mosques, including the Quwwatu'l-Islam, the oldest in northern India, built of materials reused from some 20 Brahman temples.

On the otherhand, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has recently revised its textbooks and syllabus, which will affect schools across the country. The 12th class History book, 'Themes of Indian History-Part 2', will no longer include chapters related to the Mughal empire.

The chapters titled 'Kings and Chronicles; the Mughal Courts (C. 16th and 17th centuries)' have been removed from the book. This is not the only textbook that has undergone changes. NCERT has also revised some poems and paragraphs from the Hindi textbooks.

The changes made by NCERT will be implemented from the current academic session, i.e. 2023-2024. Along with the History and Hindi textbooks, the Civics book for the 12th class has also been revised. Two chapters titled, 'American Hegemony in World Politics' and 'The Cold War Era' has been removed from the book. Similarly, two chapters from the Class 12th textbook 'Indian Politics after Independence' have also been removed.