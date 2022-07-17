BJP MLA Ramakant Deori’s recent criticisms of his party have raised eyebrows, beginning speculations that he is set for a ‘ghar wapsi’ to his former party, the Congress.

Deori, supporting an agitation primarily carried out by the Tiwa community members for the granting of a 6th schedule constitutional safeguard, unfavourably compared the BJP party to the Congress.

In a public gathering, Deori declared that the interests of his community clearly supersede those of his (BJP) party.

The agitation is being carried out to protest the State Government's proposal to expand the capital area upto the now-defunct Jagiroad paper mill. Protesters with placards in their hands demanded Sixth Schedule status and constitutional safeguard for the indigenous people.

Against the backdrop of the protest, Deori quipped that while the Congress gave “something” to the indigenous community, the ruling BJP has not done anything for them.

“We were blaming the Congress. However, the Congress had asked for the protection of our rights. But today, my own government…what will we get? Sixth schedule is nothing but the protection of our property rights. Where will we go, where will we hide? I am saying this openly,” Deori told India Today NE.

For one and half more years I will keep patience, he said, adding that he himself will commence protests if the sixth schedule demand is not met.

He further urged his constituents to join him in protests to “claim their rights.”

“We will have to snatch the 6th Schedule at any cost,” he added.

Reactions have started in various quarters as Deori’s apparent “praise” of the Congress started doing the rounds on social media.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Deori has become somewhat of political pariah in the BJP party after a string of serious controversies.

The BJP was left red-faced before the Assam Assembly elections in 2021 after a video showed Deori distributing money to some women. The legislator also courted controversy after making incendiary comments against the Brahmin community

Meanwhile, rumours of Deori's 'Ghar Wapsi' to the Congress party have already begun as a very close associate of Ramakant Deori recently joined the Grand Old Party.

Will this statement show his eagerness to switch back to his alma mater in the next one and a half years? This is something that needs to be scrutinized.