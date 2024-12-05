BJP MP from Darrang-Udalguri, Dilip Saikia, has voiced strong support for the Assam government’s decision to ban the consumption and serving of beef in public spaces, calling it a move to uphold the values of Sanatana culture.

"Cows are considered a mother in Sanatana culture. Beef is a restricted food in our tradition. While we don’t object to private consumption, serving it in public places is inappropriate as many people consider it inedible," Saikia said.

He dismissed concerns about communal implications, stating, "This decision has no communal angle but has been made in favour of the Sanatana culture of India."

The Assam government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced the expanded ban, which prohibits beef consumption in restaurants, hotels, and public places across the state. The CM highlighted that the decision builds on the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, which had already restricted cattle slaughter.

"We had passed the law on prohibition of cattle slaughter three years ago, and it was quite successful. Earlier, the restriction was limited to areas near temples, but now it applies statewide," Sarma said.

The government’s decision has sparked widespread discussion, with Saikia reiterating its cultural significance. "This is about respecting traditions and sensitivities. It is not about targeting any community," he added.

The new directive aims to enforce cultural norms while continuing the objectives of the state’s cattle preservation framework.