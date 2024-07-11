Guwahati BJP MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi visited Boko for the first time after she won in the general election from the Guwahati Lok Sabha Constituency on Thursday (July 11).

During her visits, Boko and Chamria Block BJP party workers organized a felicitation program. BJP Boko Block president Budheswar Rabha and many other party workers felicitated her with Rabha, Boro, and Garo traditional attires along with Japi, Gamucha, and Sorai.

She thanked the people of Boko for supporting her in the election. During the felicitation programme, MP Kalita said in her speech that in the coming days, she will discuss the issues with the people and will solve the issues.

Regarding the current flood issues in her constituency, she makes comparative comments, "floods are not limited to Guwahati. Delhi is also flooded, Guwahati is also flooded".

She also said that railings and sidewalks would be installed soon after the death of child Avinash Sarkar in the open sewer of Rajgarh in Guwahati. "We submitted an application for railings and sidewalks at the site the day after the incident," she said.

MP Kalita also said that the application has already been departmentally approved. Soon the remaining open sewers in Guwahati will disappear, work is underway. She assured that Guwahati residents will soon see a beautiful Guwahati.