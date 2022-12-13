Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Assam, Pabitra Margherita, urged the Central government on Monday, December 12 to declare tea the national drink of India.

Margherita stated during Rajya Sabha Zero Hour that tea is an integral part of many people's daily lives, adding that the country's citizens begin their day with a cup of tea.

“From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, and from Gujarat to Northeast, tea is available in every household kitchen. Hence, it should be declared our country’s national drink,” he said.

Margherita also asked for a special package to help the tea garden workers develop as a whole. He stated that approximately 50 lakh tea labourers work in the Northeastern states.

The BJP MP also stated in the House that Assam tea will celebrate its 200th anniversary in 2023.

“The people of Assam will celebrate the occasion with enthusiasm. Therefore, I request the Centre to extend its cooperation for the promotion of the tea industry of Assam,” he added.

Margherita also informed the House that various types of tea drinks are available in the market under the name of tea, which is harming the tea industry.

“I request the government to take appropriate action in this regard,” he urged.

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