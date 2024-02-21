BJP MP Topon Kumar Gogoi from Jorhat Lok Sabha Constituency has been admitted to the emergency department at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday after he sustained injuries while attending an event.

According to reports, MP Gogoi went to attend an event in Dikhowmukh where he slipped and fell, sustaining injuries to his right leg.



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He was then rushed to JMCH and is currently admitted to the emergency department for testing. He is currently being monitored by experienced doctors at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his grave concern upon learning about the condition of Topon Kumar Gogoi and prayed for his quick recovery.