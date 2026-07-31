Assam BJP MPs meet Amit Shah, seek advance wages for flood-hit farmers under VB-G RAM G Act

A delegation of Assam BJP MPs met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament House and apprised him of the flood situation in the state, seeking additional support for affected communities.

During the meeting, the MPs requested that flood-hit farmers be allowed to receive wages for 100 days in advance under the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025, to help them cope with the immediate financial hardship caused by the floods.

According to BJP MP Dilip Saikia, the Union Home Minister assured the delegation of all possible assistance to Assam in dealing with the flood crisis and supporting affected families.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, along with MPs Dilip Saikia, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and other BJP parliamentarians from Assam, was present at the meeting.