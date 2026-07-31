Assam BJP MPs seek advance 100-day wages for flood-hit farmers under VB-GRAM; Amit Shah assures support

A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs from Assam on July 31 met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament House to discuss the prevailing flood situation in the state and the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.

During the meeting, the MPs apprised the Home Minister of the extensive damage caused by the floods and the hardships faced by affected communities. The delegation urged the Central Government to provide 100 days of wages in advance to flood-affected farmers under the Viksit Bharat Mission for Employment and Livelihoods Guarantee (Gramin) (VB-GRAM) scheme to help them recover from the crisis.

Responding to the request, Amit Shah assured the delegation of the Centre's full support. He informed the MPs that he is in constant touch with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and is personally monitoring the flood relief operations to ensure timely assistance reaches affected areas.

The delegation included Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, along with BJP MPs Dilip Saikia, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, and several other parliamentarians from the state.

The meeting comes amid one of Assam's worst flood spells in recent years. According to the latest official figures, the death toll has risen to 80, while seven districts—Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Biswanath and Kamrup (Metro)—remain affected. Around 3,00,031 people across 551 villages under 21 revenue circles have been impacted, with 21,523.08 hectares of crop area damaged.

The Assam government has described the floods in Upper Assam as unprecedented, attributing the devastation to exceptionally heavy rainfall in neighbouring Nagaland and intense localised rainfall in Charaideo and Sivasagar districts. Rescue and relief operations are being carried out by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire and Emergency Services personnel, and local volunteers, while relief materials continue to be distributed in affected areas.