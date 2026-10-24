Purabi Roy has been appointed as the new president of the Assam Pradesh BJP Mahila Morcha, the women's wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam.

The appointment was made by Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia, who named Roy to head the party's women's wing in the state.



As the new Mahila Morcha president, she will lead the organisation's activities among women and oversee its work across the state.

The Assam Pradesh BJP Mahila Morcha functions as the party's women's organisational wing, focusing on outreach and mobilisation among women and supporting the BJP's political and organisational programmes.