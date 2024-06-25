Today, 39 BJP organizations across Assam are observing "Black Day," commemorating an event in India's history that continues to resonate as a dark chapter for the nation. On June 25, 1975, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of emergency, imposing stringent measures that curtailed fundamental rights guaranteed by the Indian Constitution and led to the suppression of democratic institutions.

The declaration of emergency by Indira Gandhi marked a critical juncture, as political parties were banned, dissenting voices silenced, and prominent leaders across various organizations imprisoned. The move, justified as necessary for maintaining law and order, was widely condemned both domestically and internationally for its authoritarian implications.

Bhavesh Kalita, the state president of BJP, emphasized the solemnity of the occasion in a press release from the party's main office in Assam. He described today as a "black day for the people of the country," highlighting the enduring significance of June 25, 1975, when basic freedoms were compromised in favor of centralized authority.

The observance of "Black Day" serves as a reminder of the importance of upholding democratic values and safeguarding individual liberties. It resonates particularly in Assam, where BJP organizations join their counterparts nationwide in reflecting on the repercussions of the emergency period and reaffirming their commitment to democratic principles.