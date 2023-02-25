Bhavesh Kalita, the State President of BJP in Assam, has criticized the relationship between Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), saying that the two parties are in good touch with each other and maintain a healthy relationship despite occasional quarrels. Speaking on the news that Bhupen Bora allegedly took money from Badruddin Ajmal, Kalita refrained from commenting, stating that both parties have their respective presidents.

Regarding the news that if Congress comes to power, Muslim people will be united and get jobs, Kalita dismissed the claim and criticized the Congress party's dynastic politics and history of corruption. He pointed out that Congress has ruled India for most of its independent history, yet no such progress has been made. He added that the people of India do not love dynastic politics and that the Congress party will never form the government in Assam.

Kalita praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives for inclusive development in the country and claimed that the people of India love him and the BJP party. He also advocated for the implementation of the Gujarat model of development in Assam. He highlighted that the BJP is now holding meetings in small towns and cities such as Tangla, Bijni, and Golaghat to spread its message of working for the welfare of the people.

The BJP leader emphasized that the Congress party gave nothing to India during its rule, and that it was Narendra Modi who brought inclusivity and development to the country. The people of India, including Muslims, love the BJP for its policies and vision, Kalita added.

With his comments, Kalita has taken a critical stance against the Congress-AIUDF relationship and reiterated the BJP's commitment to inclusive development and the welfare of the people.