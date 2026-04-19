Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia accuses Congress of failing women, calls party 'enemies of progress'

Dilip Saikia, president of the Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party, on Sunday, April 19 criticised the Indian National Congress, alleging that the party had failed to advance women’s empowerment during its decades in power.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP’s state headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati, Saikia referred to the recent defeat of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha and reiterated his party’s commitment to implementing 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament by the 2029 general elections.

He accused the Congress of consistently opposing key policy measures, including the abrogation of Article 370 and legislation banning Triple Talaq. According to Saikia, such opposition reflects a broader resistance to reforms related to governance and women’s rights.

Saikia further alleged that the Congress and its allies have promoted “misleading narratives” on issues of women’s welfare and social justice. He announced that the BJP would organise a protest in Guwahati on April 23 to highlight its position on women’s representation and related policy matters.

Reiterating the BJP’s stance, he said the party remains committed to enhancing women’s participation in legislative bodies and aims to ensure the implementation of the proposed reservation in the Lok Sabha by 2029.

The BJP leader also referred to the elevation of Droupadi Murmu to the office of the President, describing it as an example of the party’s approach to inclusive representation, particularly for women and marginalised communities.

