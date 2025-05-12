In a resounding victory, the BJP-led alliance has swept the Assam Panchayat elections, securing over 80% of the seats across Zilla Parishads and Anchalik Panchayats. Terming the massive win as a “vote for development and trust,” Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia extended his gratitude to the 1.81 crore voters who participated in the electoral process.

Addressing the media following the results, Saikia said the landslide verdict reflects the people’s faith in Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s leadership and the developmental strides made under his government. "This result is not merely a political win; it signifies the people’s mature choice and their endorsement of our vision for a stronger and more developed Assam," he remarked.

Highlighting key sectors where progress has been acknowledged—rural roads, education, healthcare, bridges, drainage, and women and youth empowerment—Saikia said the mandate is an encouragement to continue and expand these initiatives.

He congratulated all victorious candidates from the BJP and its alliance partners, urging them to serve with honesty, humility, and responsibility. Saikia emphasized the importance of strengthening the Panchayati Raj system by addressing grassroots needs and contributing to the vision of a self-reliant Assam.

Calling the poll outcome “near-opposition-free,” Saikia noted that the result provides the alliance with an opportunity to work unhindered at the village level. "The people of Assam have decisively chosen development over the divisive and appeasement politics practiced by the Congress," he stated.

Reaffirming the BJP’s commitment, Saikia pledged to fulfill every promise listed in the party’s Sankalp Patra (manifesto). "We are determined to convert every point of our manifesto into reality. This mandate empowers us further to serve the people of Assam," he asserted.

Saikia also expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President J.P. Nadda, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their unwavering support. He credited Chief Minister Sarma for leading the party’s successful campaign and energizing the cadre.

Paying tribute to party workers, Saikia said, "I thank every karyakarta—from senior leaders to grassroots volunteers—whose tireless efforts made this victory possible. This is their triumph as much as it is ours."

While celebrating the win, he reminded the newly elected representatives that the true challenge lies ahead. "Let us not be swept away by this victory. The real work begins now. We must remain grounded and work harder to ensure Assam’s continued progress," he added