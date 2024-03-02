Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita today stated that the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat would be getting a woman candidate.

While speaking to reporters in Guwahati today, Kalita said that it is a sure shot thing that a woman candidate would be contesting from the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency.

"Yes, Guwahati will get a woman candidate. This is a hundred per cent sure shot thing. I wont take the name as the final list is yet to be out. Once the finalities are done then we shall name the candidate," said Kalita.

Kalita's statement comes in at a time when the Assam BJP's list of prospective candidates features Bijuli Kalita Medhi as the candidate for the Guwahati seat.

Noteworthy is that currently BJP's Queen Ojha is the incumbent MP from Guwahati. The BJP is expected to continue the trend of fielding a woman candidate from Guwahati this Lok Sabha election as well.

As per sources, from the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat BJP is likely to field Bijuli Kalita Medhi, Dibrugarh-Sarbananda Sonowal, Kaziranga-Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Jorhat-Tapan Gogoi, Tezpur-Ranjit Dutta, Darang-Udalguri-Dilip Saikia, Karimganj-Kripanath Mallah, Silchar-Parimal Suklabaidya, Nagaon-Suresh Bora, Lakhimpur-Pradan Barua, Diphu- Amar Singh Tiso.

In the upcoming Lok Sabha election, BJP is set to contest 11 out of 14 seats leaving two seats to its allies AGP (Barpeta and Dhubri) and one to the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) that is Kokrajhar.