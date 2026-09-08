Assam BJP releases 38 candidates for Silchar Municipal Corporation polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Assam Pradesh on September 8 released its list of 38 candidates for the 2026 Silchar Municipal Corporation election.

The candidate list was announced by Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia following a meeting of the party’s State Election Committee.

The BJP has fielded candidates across 38 wards, with the list including candidates from open, Scheduled Caste (SC), SC women and women-reserved wards.

Among the candidates are Biswajit Das from Ward 1, Saurav Kanti Nath from Ward 2, Doli Das from Ward 3, Sibani Rani Das from Ward 4, Dipak Das from Ward 5 and Kanchan Deb from Ward 6.

The party has also fielded Ataur Rahman Laskar from Ward 17, Joy Das from Ward 18, Arabindu Das from Ward 19, Bhakti Sen Talukdar from Ward 20 and Sumana Das from Ward 21.

Other candidates include Paramita Chanda Gupta, Chandrima Deb, Pulak Das, Anushree Deb Bhattacharjee, Rituparna Bhattacharjee, Lipika Roy, Kuldeep Nihal Choudhury, Mrinalini Sinha, Rajashree Roy, Satarupa Dey, Chandrani Das Roy, Sushmita Purkayastha, Amarendra Paul, Sankar Bose, Uttam Goala, Pantadeep Roy, Dr Debasmita Nath, Shakti Goala and Anup Barman.

The announcement comes days after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma indicated that the BJP’s candidate list for the Silchar Municipal Corporation election was likely to be announced soon.

The civic polls are expected to be a key contest for the ruling BJP in the Barak Valley.