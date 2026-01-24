Assam BJP rolls out statewide public outreach to draft election manifesto ahead of polls

The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to launch a statewide outreach initiative on January 24 aimed at gathering public feedback for the formulation of its election manifesto ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

The initiative will be formally inaugurated with the flagging off of specially equipped video vans, named “Suggestion Vehicles”, by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the presence of state BJP president Dilip Saikia in Guwahati. BJP spokesperson Pranjal Kalita said the outreach programme is designed to collect inputs, feedback and suggestions from people across all 126 Assembly constituencies for the party’s proposed “Sankalp Patra”.

According to the party, the video vans will travel extensively across the state, engaging with different sections of society to ensure wider participation in the manifesto drafting process. The BJP has set a target of gathering more than two lakh public suggestions and has deployed over 75 such vehicles across five operational zones throughout Assam.

Along with the Guwahati launch, parallel programmes will be held at multiple locations, including Nalbari, Silchar, Sivasagar and Biswanath, marking a coordinated statewide rollout of the initiative. Senior party leaders, district presidents and office-bearers will actively participate in the campaign within their respective constituencies.

To further enhance public engagement, the BJP has also introduced a dedicated helpline number for submitting suggestions. Citizens from across Assam can share their views and proposals by giving a missed call to the number, Kalita said.

The BJP, which is currently leading the coalition government in Assam, is seeking a third consecutive term in office. The Assembly elections are expected to be held in March–April.