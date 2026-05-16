Assam BJP says India kept fuel price hike lower despite global crude oil crisis

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Assam unit on May 16 said India has managed to keep fuel price hikes comparatively lower than several countries despite global economic volatility triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

In a statement issued from the party’s state headquarters at Basistha, BJP media panellist Dilip Kumar Sarma said the escalating conflict in West Asia has severely impacted the global economy due to a sharp rise in crude oil prices.

According to Sarma, crude oil prices, which ranged between 57 and 62 US dollars per barrel in December 2025, have now surged beyond 110 US dollars per barrel, creating economic strain across nations.

He pointed out that India imports nearly 88.3 per cent of its crude oil requirements and that around 45 to 50 per cent of those imports come from the West Asian region, making the country vulnerable to international fuel market fluctuations.

Despite this, Sarma claimed that the Central government had taken measures to minimise the burden on citizens.

“Ever since the outbreak of the conflict, the Modi Government has spared no effort in safeguarding ordinary citizens from excessive suffering and economic distress,” he said.

Comparing international fuel price increases, Sarma stated that several countries had witnessed significantly steeper hikes in petrol and diesel prices, while India had limited increases to around 3.2 per cent for petrol and 3.4 per cent for diesel over the past few months.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership during global crises and highlighted his recent diplomatic engagements related to petroleum reserves and LPG supply agreements.

Sarma further expressed confidence that India would overcome the present economic challenges through what he described as the Prime Minister’s “visionary leadership, strategic foresight and prudent economic policies.”

The statement comes after the Centre increased petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre amid rising Brent crude prices linked to the West Asia crisis. Following the hike, petrol prices in New Delhi rose to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel prices increased to Rs 90.67 per litre.