The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has clinched the Samaguri assembly seat, breaking the Congress party's decades-long hold on the constituency.

BJP candidate Diplu Ranjan Sarma secured a decisive victory with a margin of 26,200 votes, defeating Tanzil Hussain of the Congress.

The win is significant for the BJP as Samaguri has long been a Congress bastion.

Tanzil Hussain, the son of veteran Congress leader and Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain, was expected to hold onto the constituency, but the BJP's aggressive campaigning and strategic outreach to voters turned the tide.



Also Read: Assam Bypolls: BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarma takes huge lead in Samaguri

After the announcement of the results, Diplu Ranjan Sarma expressed gratitude to the people of Samaguri for placing their trust in him.

“This victory belongs to the people. We will work tirelessly to bring development and prosperity to the region,” Sarma said.

The by-poll results are expected to have broader implications for Assam’s political landscape, with the BJP continuing to consolidate its position across the state. The win in Samaguri adds to the party’s momentum as it prepares for upcoming elections.