The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam Pradesh, has finalized a list of 13 senior leaders for consideration in the upcoming 2025 Rajya Sabha elections. The names were shortlisted during a meeting of the State Election Committee held in Guwahati on Monday, which was attended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, State BJP President, party Prabhari, and other key organizational members.

Out of the two Rajya Sabha seats allotted to Assam in this cycle, one has already been earmarked for the BJP’s regional ally, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). The remaining seat has seen robust interest, with the State BJP unit forwarding the names of 13 aspirants to the party's National Committee for final selection.

The shortlisted nominees include prominent leaders and experienced party functionaries:

Queen Oja, former MP from Guwahati

Dr. Rajdeep Roy, former MP from Silchar

Mission Ranjan Das, sitting Rajya Sabha MP

Rajen Gohain, former Union Minister

Sunita Changkakati, former Chairperson of the Assam State Child Welfare Commission

Pradip Thakuria, former State General Secretary

Sanjib Goswami, former State Secretary

Dayananda Borgohain, former State Vice President

Vijay Kumar Gupta, former State General Secretary

Mridula Barkakati, former National Vice President, BJP Mahila Morcha

Bhaskar Dahal, BJP member and former president of the Assam Gorkha Students’ Union

Kanad Purkayastha, current State Secretary

Biswarup Bhattacharjee, former State General Secretary

The nomination letter was formally endorsed and signed by Pallab Lochan Das, General Secretary of BJP Assam Pradesh.

🗳️ CM Highlights Strategy for BTR Polls and Political Alliances

Following the meeting, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the media, shedding light on BJP's strategy for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) elections. He revealed that detailed survey reports from five BTR districts suggest that the BJP is in a strong position to contest up to 30 constituencies. However, the final decision on whether to contest all 30 or limit to 26 will be taken based on ground-level feedback and alliance dynamics.

Reaffirming the BJP’s alliance strategy in the BTR, Dr. Sarma stated that:

The party will continue its alliance with the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), led by Pramod Boro.

The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), under Hagrama Mohilary, though not in a formal alliance, is likely to extend support to the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls.

While Anjali Daimary’s Bodo-centric party has been relatively inactive of late, the Chief Minister emphasized his cordial relations with Daimary and other key Bodo leaders.

Dr. Sarma reiterated BJP’s stance on maintaining a peaceful political atmosphere in the region. “BJP will not indulge in conflict-based politics with any Bodo party. We are committed to peace, harmony, and cooperation,” he added.