The Assam BJP unit has slammed Congress over the recovery of Rs 200 crore 'unaccounted' cash from Congress MP from Jharkhand, Deepak Sahu's residence.

A raid was conducted by Income Tax department with the amount tipped to rise by at least Rs50 crore as the searches and recovery continue at the MP's Odisha and Jharkhand premises.

Speaking to the media during a press conference on December 9, BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita said that the Congress always try to beat the drum by claiming that they will remove corruption from the country. But after the recovery of the huge 'unaccounted' cash from one of their MP's residence, none of the Congress leaders are now able to speak out on the issue of show their faced, said Kalita.

Calling the Congress as dacoits, Kalita further added, "Rahul Gandhi too has his share of the money recovered from Dheeraj Sahu's residence. Not only Gandhi, but all other Congress members have their share. The Congress have bared all by showing how they were fooling the people of the country, looting their emoney and filling up their pockets. Hence, we demand the Congress to publicly ask for forgiveness from the people of the country, for breaking their trust and looting the common man's money".

On being asked about Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhupen Borah's take on the entire incident, Bhabesh Kalita said that Borah is busy writing poems and is in fact the 'cabbage' which forms the layer of money bundle recovered from Sahu's residence.

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