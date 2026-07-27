Assam BJP slams Nilotpal Bora, urges police vigilance over 'virtual terrorist' remarks

The Assam Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on July 27 launched a sharp attack on writer and public figure Nilotpal Bora, accusing him of making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and beneficiaries of the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, while urging the police to keep a close watch on his activities.

Addressing a press conference at the party's state headquarters, BJP spokesperson Ranjib Kumar Sarmah alleged that Bora's recent public statements and social media broadcasts were unbecoming of an artist and described him as a "virtual terrorist".

"No genuine artist ever proclaims himself to be an artist. The title is conferred by the people through a lifetime of dedication, humility and discipline," Sarmah said, alleging that Bora's use of abusive language against the chief minister and beneficiaries of the Chief Minister's Relief Fund reflected conduct unworthy of an artist.

The BJP leader said nearly 32,000 families suffering from critical illnesses have received financial assistance from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund since 2021 and alleged that mocking the initiative amounted to insulting thousands of beneficiaries.

Referring to Bora's Facebook Live broadcast on July 27, Sarmah alleged that Bora had spoken about destabilising the state government in the coming days. He claimed such statements could be exploited by anti-Assam elements to create unrest and appealed to Assam Police to remain vigilant.

Sarmah also questioned the timing of the alleged remarks, saying the government, armed forces, disaster response agencies and volunteers were engaged in flood relief and rehabilitation efforts in Upper Assam, where lakhs of people have been affected by the ongoing floods.

During the press conference, Sarmah also criticised Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi over his conduct inside the Assam Legislative Assembly.

He alleged that while other legislators, including members of the Opposition, generally adhered to parliamentary norms, Gogoi had repeatedly violated the decorum of the House through disruptive behaviour.

Sarmah further accused the MLA of promoting politics through disruption rather than democratic debate.

There was no immediate response from Nilotpal Bora or Akhil Gogoi to the BJP's allegations at the time of filing this report.