Assam: BJP stages booth-level mobilisation across Nagaon as Lok Sabha bypoll campaign ends

The BJP on Sunday, October 4 stepped up its grassroots mobilisation across the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency on the final day of campaigning for the by-election, with padyatras organised across all 2,309 polling booths as the party and its NDA allies made a final push for candidate Debashish Sharma.

Thousands of BJP workers, NDA supporters and voters participated in the booth-level programmes across the constituency. Participants carried party flags and raised slogans in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP Assam Pradesh president Dilip Saikia, NDA candidate Debashish Sharma and the BJP.

Several senior BJP leaders, ministers and elected representatives joined the final-day campaign at different locations. BJP Assam Pradesh president Dilip Saikia participated in padyatras at Raha along with ministers Jayanta Malla Baruah and Sasikanta Das.

NDA candidate Debashish Sharma led the campaign at Mairabari, while BJP Assam Pradesh organisational general secretary Rabindra Raju participated in a padyatra in Nagaon town.

MLA Pradyut Bordoloi participated in programmes at Votai Pathari and Nonoi, while MLA Diplu Ranjan Sarma joined the campaign at Samaguri. MLAs Ramakanta Deuri and Pallab Lochan Das participated in programmes in Morigaon.

MLA Rupak Sarma took part in a Yuva Morcha bike rally as part of the party's outreach among young voters.

Minister Pijush Hazarika also addressed election meetings in the Lahorighat and Jagiroad constituencies, appealing to voters to support Debashish Sharma.

The BJP said the simultaneous padyatras across the constituency demonstrated the scale of its booth-level organisational network and the mobilisation of its workers and supporters ahead of polling.

With campaigning now over, the NDA has expressed confidence that its sustained grassroots outreach and organisational mobilisation during the campaign will translate into electoral support for Debashish Sharma in the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election.