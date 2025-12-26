State BJP executive backs Himanta’s stand on illegal foreigners, targets Congress over ‘Divisive Politics’

The State BJP Executive on its first day of meeting passed a political resolution backing the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government’s firm stand against illegal foreigners and warned the Congress party against what it described as attempts to divide Assamese society.

The resolution was presented by Minister Ranjit Das during the second session of the State BJP Executive meeting held at the Srimanta Sankaradeva International Auditorium.

State BJP spokesperson Jayanta Kumar Goswami said the resolution expressed full support for the BJP-led government’s actions against illegal foreigners under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. The resolution also extended complete support to the government’s ongoing eviction drives aimed at removing illegal encroachers from government land.

Presenting the resolution, Das alleged that the Congress party was conspiring to create divisions within the greater Assamese society and cautioned against remembering such politics, the release said.

Several senior BJP leaders spoke in support of the resolution. Member of Parliament Parimal Suklabaidya, Minister Bimal Bora, and MLA Nomal Momin endorsed the government’s steps, stating that the actions were necessary to ensure a secure future for the indigenous people of Assam.

State BJP Chief Spokesperson Kishore Upadhyay, Goalpara District BJP President Dipankar Nath, and state leaders Ashwini Rai and Sarkar, along with several other party workers, also expressed support for the political resolution.

The State BJP Executive meeting is expected to continue with further discussions on organisational matters and key political issues facing the state.