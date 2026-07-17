Assam BJP targets Akhil Gogoi over alleged GST evasion, seeks answers on Kaziranga Orchid Park finances

The Assam BJP on July 17 intensified its attack on Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, demanding a "direct and unequivocal" response to allegations of massive Goods and Services Tax (GST) evasion linked to the Kaziranga Orchid and Biodiversity Park.

Addressing a press conference at the party's state headquarters, BJP spokesperson Kamal Kumar Medhi said Gogoi had failed to provide a categorical reply to allegations raised by Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on the floor of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Instead, he alleged, Gogoi attempted to divert attention from the core issues during his recent media interaction.

The BJP claimed that the Kaziranga Orchid and Biodiversity Park generates an annual revenue of around Rs 10–12 crore, with Rs 7–8 crore collected through entry fees. Medhi alleged that under the prevailing GST regime, nearly ₹1.5 crore in GST should have been deposited annually, accusing Gogoi of concealing GST liabilities amounting to ₹12–15 crore over the past eight years.

The party also alleged that revenue generated through evening cultural programmes had not been properly reflected in the annual accounts of the cooperative society managing the park. It further claimed that entry fee collections were allegedly deposited into the personal bank accounts of employees and sought an explanation from Gogoi on the financial transactions.

Medhi challenged the Raijor Dal leader to publicly disclose the total number of tourists who visited the park over the last eight years and release the park's daily financial reports, which the BJP claimed were regularly sent to him.

The BJP further alleged that although Gogoi was attempting to distance himself from the park's financial affairs by shifting responsibility to the chartered accountant and the member secretary, no financial transaction at the park took place without his approval.

Questioning the expansion of the park, Medhi said it had grown from the originally sanctioned 26 bighas to over 100 bighas. Referring to Gogoi's earlier claim that he had borrowed money from his wife to pay employees' salaries, the BJP asked how the institution managed to acquire additional land and demanded that he disclose the source of funds or clarify whether the land had been donated or illegally encroached upon.

The BJP also rejected Gogoi's recent statement that he was willing to hand over the park if the Chief Minister, Finance Minister or Agriculture Minister wanted it. Medhi alleged that although the park was originally established in the name of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti, four members of Gogoi's family currently serve among the 10 directors of the governing committee.

The ruling party further referred to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's allegation in the Assembly that ₹1.5 lakh in cash was distributed to Namghars in the Sivasagar constituency before elections. While Gogoi has claimed the payments were made through cheques, the BJP reiterated its allegation of cash distribution and challenged him to face an impartial investigation.

State BJP spokesperson Pranjal Kalita and media panellist Kaushik Pal Das were also present at the press conference.