Assam BJP targets Akhil Gogoi, rubs out allegations as ‘fabricated’

The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on January 8, launched a attack on Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi, with party spokesperson Kamal Kumar Medhi dismissing Gogoi’s recent allegations against the BJP as “fabricated” and “imaginary”.

In an official statement, Medhi took a sarcastic jibe at Gogoi, describing him as a “master narrator of fairytales” rather than a serious politician. He alleged that Gogoi has been making false allegations for nearly two decades, most of which, he claimed, have eventually been exposed as baseless.

“For nearly 20 years, Akhil Gogoi has been narrating such fairytales to the people of Assam. While some may initially believe them, time has consistently revealed these claims to be self-serving and imaginary,” Medhi said.

The BJP spokesperson further claimed that Gogoi first creates stories in his mind and repeatedly narrates them in public, adding that people no longer take his allegations seriously. “If there were a competition for storytelling, Akhil Gogoi would undoubtedly secure the first prize,” Medhi remarked.

Medhi also targeted Gogoi’s recent allegations made over the past few days regarding a BJP virtual meeting, terming them newly scripted stories lacking facts or evidence. He alleged that these claims were being presented before the media purely as fiction.

Criticising opposition parties, Medhi said leaders of the Congress and other opposition groups rushed to endorse Gogoi’s claims about alleged voter deletion without verifying their authenticity. He likened their reaction to “foolish children” acting without understanding the reality of the situation.

The BJP spokesperson described the opposition as “confused and directionless”, claiming it has failed to raise any credible political issues before the people of Assam and is now acting out of frustration.

Medhi further asserted that the people of Assam have entrusted the BJP-led alliance government, under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, with ensuring the security of indigenous communities and citizens of Indian origin. He claimed that allegations raised by the opposition have not found acceptance among the people.

Alleging that the opposition’s focus has narrowed to appeasing Muslim voters, Medhi said Gogoi and other opposition leaders continue to level what he termed baseless allegations against the BJP. He added that the people of Assam are capable of understanding the truth behind such claims.

Akhil Gogoi and opposition parties have not responded to the BJP’s remarks so far.

(Inputs from ANI)