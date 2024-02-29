BJP in Assam readied a list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. A discussion on the candidates will take place in New Delhi today, said chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma speaking to media in Guwahati today.

BJP will contest 11 out of 14 seats leaving two seats to its allies AGP (Barpeta and Dhubri) and one to United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) that is Kokrajhar.