Assam BJP to felicitate 82 newly-elected MLAs on May 26 in Guwahati

Following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) historic victory in the recently concluded 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections, the Assam Pradesh BJP is set to organise a grand felicitation ceremony to honour its 82 newly-elected MLAs on May 26 in Guwahati.

The programme will be held at 6 PM at the Srimanta Sankardev International Auditorium. Ahead of the felicitation event, a special organisational meeting will also be conducted from 10 AM at the Sri Sri Damodardev Auditorium in the presence of district and mandal presidents from across the state.

According to a statement issued by the BJP Assam Pradesh headquarters, the party will also felicitate presidents of all 39 organisational districts and 433 mandals in recognition of their contribution to the BJP’s third consecutive electoral victory in Assam.

Party spokesperson Pranjal Kalita said the BJP’s emphatic mandate in the 2026 Assembly elections was achieved through the tireless efforts and dedication of grassroots workers and organisational leaders across the state.

He stated that nearly 65 lakh party members and around 72,000 active karyakartas working across 31,486 polling booths played a crucial role in securing the BJP’s victory.

Kalita further said that compared to the 2021 Assembly elections, the BJP registered an increase of nearly five percent in vote share and secured around 38 percent of the total votes polled in the 2026 elections.

According to the party, the felicitation programme has been planned not only to honour the newly-elected legislators but also to acknowledge the sacrifice, organisational strength, and commitment of district and mandal-level leaders who played a key role in strengthening the BJP’s grassroots network in Assam.

The event is expected to witness the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, State BJP President Dilip Saikia, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita, along with senior BJP leaders, MPs, former MLAs, office bearers, and party workers from across Assam.