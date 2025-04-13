The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam Pradesh, has launched a statewide programme to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. The celebrations, in line with the party’s national observance, will continue from April 13 to April 25, 2025.

The event series began today with a cleanliness drive led by the BJP’s Scheduled Caste (SC) Morcha near Dr. Ambedkar’s statue at Aryanagar Chariali in Guwahati. The campaign aimed to honour Dr. Ambedkar’s vision of equality and social justice. Later in the evening, BJP members across Assam lit ceremonial lamps at various statues of Dr. Ambedkar, symbolizing unity and reverence.

The main observance day, April 14, will witness district-level programmes that include floral tributes, remembrance meetings, seminars, and panel discussions. These events will highlight Dr. Ambedkar’s contributions to Indian democracy, his philosophy, and his fight for the rights of the marginalised.

A central tribute ceremony will be held at the BJP’s state headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati. BJP State President Shri Dilip Saikia and senior minister Shri Chandra Mohan Patowary will be present, as confirmed by Minister Shri Pijush Hazarika, the convenor of the celebration committee.

In addition to these tributes, BJP workers will visit Anganwadi centres in Scheduled Caste-dominated areas across Assam. These visits aim to assess the facilities related to nutrition, sanitation, and hygiene and submit feedback to the concerned district authorities for further improvements.

The BJP SC Morcha is overseeing the celebration, which intends to be an inclusive and respectful tribute to Dr. Ambedkar’s lifelong efforts for social equality and constitutional values.