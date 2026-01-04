Assam BJP to roll out statewide wall writing drive from January 5

The Bharatiya Janata Party will launch a statewide wall writing campaign on January 5 as part of its outreach ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. The drive will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma outside Kendriya Vidyalaya in Khanapara under the Guwahati Capital Mandal.

Announcing the programme at a press conference at the party’s state headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, BJP MP Pradan Baruah said the launch will take place in the presence of Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia, who also represents the Darrang–Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency.

Following the inauguration, wall writing activities will be carried out simultaneously across Assam by BJP MPs, ministers, MLAs, morcha presidents, district presidents, Zilla Parishad members, mayors, municipal chairpersons and anchalik panchayat representatives, according to an official release.

Baruah said the first phase of the campaign will feature slogans such as “Why we need the BJP — for transparent, merit-based recruitment — BJP government once again”, “Why we need the BJP — for women’s economic empowerment — BJP government once again”, and “Why we need the BJP — for a developed, secure and self-reliant Assam — BJP government once again”. Other messages include “Assam’s security is BJP’s commitment — Assam needs a BJP government” and “Let us vote for the BJP for a developed Assam”.

Outlining preparations for the 2026 polls, Baruah, who is also convenor of the BJP Assam Pradesh Assembly Election Management Committee, said, “Election management committees have already been constituted across all Assembly constituencies and panchayat levels in the state.”

The press conference was also attended by Anup Barman, co-convenor of the election management committee.