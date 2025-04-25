Assam BJP to unveil Panchayat Poll manifesto tomorrow; 13 rural achievers to be honoured
With just days left for the Panchayat elections in Assam, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its statewide campaign.
With just days left for the Panchayat elections in Assam, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its statewide campaign.
The elections are set to be held in two phases on May 2 and May 7.
Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, State BJP President Dilip Saikia, Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita, along with party ministers, MLAs, and key functionaries, are leading a blitz of campaign rallies across Assam.
As part of the party’s outreach and planning efforts, the BJP will unveil its Panchayat Election Manifesto at 9 AM tomorrow (April 26) at its State Office at Basistha Chariali, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhavan, in the presence of CM Dr. Sarma and President Dilip Saikia.
The manifesto will outline BJP’s vision for rural development, based on public consultations and feedback from citizens across the state. Manoj Baruah, Chief Spokesperson of BJP Assam, stated that the document will reflect aspirations of people from all segments of society and offer a comprehensive roadmap for rural progress.
At the manifesto launch, 13 notable rural contributors will be honoured for their exceptional work in fields ranging from agriculture to entrepreneurship. These include:
Ranjib Sharma, President, Sita Jakhla Dairy Cooperative Society
Anupam Deka, Director, Assam Gourav-SRD Group
Pushpadhar Kachari, Agricultural Organiser
Runa Rafique, Rural Development Entrepreneur
Tenzing Bodosha, Assam Gourav Tea Grower
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Utpal Kalita, Model Organic Farmer
Jayanta Malla Bujarbaruah, Cow-Based Organic Farming Pioneer
Debabrat Rabha, Model Farmer
Guru Prasad Das, Distinguished Fish Farmer
Tulika Gogoi, Wooden Flower Artisan
Jecin Kumbang Paw, Traditional Attire Maker
Devajit Barman, Fish Producer, Assam Gourav
Neelam Dutta, Entrepreneur, Assam Gourav
The event is expected to further energize the BJP's campaign as it seeks to consolidate support across Assam’s rural heartland.
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