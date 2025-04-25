With just days left for the Panchayat elections in Assam, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its statewide campaign.

The elections are set to be held in two phases on May 2 and May 7.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, State BJP President Dilip Saikia, Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita, along with party ministers, MLAs, and key functionaries, are leading a blitz of campaign rallies across Assam.

As part of the party’s outreach and planning efforts, the BJP will unveil its Panchayat Election Manifesto at 9 AM tomorrow (April 26) at its State Office at Basistha Chariali, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhavan, in the presence of CM Dr. Sarma and President Dilip Saikia.

The manifesto will outline BJP’s vision for rural development, based on public consultations and feedback from citizens across the state. Manoj Baruah, Chief Spokesperson of BJP Assam, stated that the document will reflect aspirations of people from all segments of society and offer a comprehensive roadmap for rural progress.

At the manifesto launch, 13 notable rural contributors will be honoured for their exceptional work in fields ranging from agriculture to entrepreneurship. These include:

Ranjib Sharma, President, Sita Jakhla Dairy Cooperative Society

Anupam Deka, Director, Assam Gourav-SRD Group

Pushpadhar Kachari, Agricultural Organiser

Runa Rafique, Rural Development Entrepreneur

Tenzing Bodosha, Assam Gourav Tea Grower



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Utpal Kalita, Model Organic Farmer

Jayanta Malla Bujarbaruah, Cow-Based Organic Farming Pioneer

Debabrat Rabha, Model Farmer

Guru Prasad Das, Distinguished Fish Farmer

Tulika Gogoi, Wooden Flower Artisan

Jecin Kumbang Paw, Traditional Attire Maker

Devajit Barman, Fish Producer, Assam Gourav

Neelam Dutta, Entrepreneur, Assam Gourav

The event is expected to further energize the BJP's campaign as it seeks to consolidate support across Assam’s rural heartland.