As Assam prepares for the upcoming Panchayat elections, the Assam Pradesh BJP today unveiled its election manifesto, the Sankalp Patra, presenting 15 major resolutions focused on holistic rural development.

The manifesto, crafted under the leadership of Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, with contributions from Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, and other key figures, aims to chart a new course for Assam’s rural economy and governance.

Rooted in the philosophies of national icons such as Mahatma Gandhi, Acharya Vinoba Bhave, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and visionaries like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi, the BJP’s blueprint pledges to realize the ideals of Gram Swaraj and Antyodaya in Assam’s villages.

The party's Sankalp Patra sharply criticizes the Congress for its prolonged failure to actualize rural self-governance during its 55-year rule, accusing it of fostering centralized corruption. In contrast, the BJP portrays itself as the catalyst for decentralized growth and empowerment.

Citing the achievements of the NDA government since 2014, the document emphasizes rapid rural progress, notably Assam's integration into regional and national frameworks through the Look East and Act East policies. It highlights peace accords with insurgent groups, attributing greater stability and development opportunities to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah’s leadership.

The manifesto further credits the BJP's state government, first formed under Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in 2016, with ushering in a "new dawn" for Assam. It outlines transformative initiatives such as the Orunodoi Scheme, Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, support for women’s self-help groups, and the Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan aimed at empowering youth entrepreneurs.

Key social welfare schemes, including the Kushal Konwar Briddha Pension Scheme, Atal Amrit Abhiyan, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, and the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana, are also spotlighted as achievements driving grassroots prosperity.

With a forward-looking vision, the Assam BJP positions its 2025 Panchayat Election manifesto as a continuation of its commitment to transform Assam's rural heartland into a model of sustainable development.