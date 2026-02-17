Assam BJP urges election commission to hold Assembly polls before Rongali Bihu

A high-level delegation of the Election Commission of India, led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, arrived in Assam to review preparations for the forthcoming Assembly elections, with political parties placing their submissions before the Commission.

During a meeting with the Commission, representatives of several political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Indian National Congress, the All India United Democratic Front, the Asom Gana Parishad, the Bodoland People’s Front, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the United People’s Party Liberal, shared their perspectives on the conduct and scheduling of the polls.

Taking a clear position on the timing of the elections, BJP leaders urged the Commission to conduct the Assam Legislative Assembly elections prior to Rongali Bihu.

The BJP delegation comprised Member of Parliament and State Election Committee Convenor Pradan Baruah, Education Minister and Election Manifesto Committee Convenor Siddhartha Bhattacharya, and State Election Cell Convenor Dhrubajyoti Dauka.

The party argued that Assam currently enjoys significantly improved road infrastructure, enhanced connectivity and a stable law-and-order situation, which would enable the smooth conduct of elections within a consolidated and minimal timeframe.

The BJP leaders appealed to the Commission to complete the entire electoral process across the state before the onset of Rongali Bihu, citing administrative efficiency and public convenience.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was accompanied during the discussions by Election Commissioner Vivek Joshi and Assam Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel, along with other senior officials.

The information was conveyed to the media through an official press communiqué issued by State BJP spokesperson Kalyan Gogoi.