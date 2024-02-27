Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika has stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said that the party wants to field its candidate at the newly formed Kaziranga Lok Sabha seat.

Speaking to reporters, Hazarika said that since their ally the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) contested in the Kaliabar seat last time, out of which Kaziranga seat has been formed, this time they are hoping to get a chance to field their candidate at this seat.

"We will definitely demand that we should field our candidate at Kaziranga. Last time the AGP contested here, so this time we should get the chance. We will make a demand for this. But the decision will be taken by our party leadership. And all our party workers will abide by the decision taken by the party leadership. If it is given to the AGP, then also we will accept the decision. And if the BJP gets it, then their party workers will also have to accept it," said Hazarika.

BJP is yet to announce its seat sharing for its NDA allies for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The saffron party is yet to work out the dynamics with its main allies in Assam, the AGP and the UPPL. However, this time, it is being touted among the political circles that BJP may try to keep more seats for itself compared to the last Lok Sabha polls, or even try to lay claim on certain seats.

Regarding the recent round of defections from the Congress party, Hazarika said that the Congress party is experiencing a storm and it would finish them off. He said that the storm has engulfed Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah and the Congress party and the BJP has nothing to worry about.

"We are not facing any storm but they surely are. Almost daily, their MLAs, their leaders or their party workers are coming over to our side. The storm has engulfed Bhupen Borah's house. The storm has engulfed Rajib Bhawan. The storm has engulfed the Congress party. No storm can harm us because the people of Assam are standing with us. if a storm comes towards us then the people of Assam will stand before us and protect us. The storm is only harming and finishing off the Congress," said Hazarika.

Hazarika's statement comes in after Congress leader Bhupen Borah, in a post on X, targeted CM Sarma for transferring his brother and sister-in-law, both government servants, to two opposite corners of the state.

Borah even slammed the chief minister for behaving acrimoniously towards him and his family by misusing his seat and power.

Borah even said that Himanta Biswa Sarma whould instead be called a name of 'fear. "Therefore, it is safe to say: fear, thy name is Himanta!", wrote Borah on X.