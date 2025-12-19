Assam BJP warns of Bangladesh radicalisation, links cross-border threats to regional violence

The Assam BJP has issued a strong warning over the growing radicalisation in neighbouring Bangladesh, calling it a “dangerous, unfolding reality” that poses a direct threat to Assam and the entire Northeast.

The party stressed that ignoring this situation is not liberalism but “willful negligence,” citing porous borders and a history of cross-border instability as key concerns.

The statement comes in the wake of Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika’s comments on the horrific lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, just 90 km from Assam’s border.

Hazarika condemned the act of publicly burning the victim alive and prayed for his peace. He highlighted how demographic shifts and targeted propaganda can escalate into real-life violence, emphasizing the need to protect people, culture, and territorial integrity in the region.

The BJP warned that inaction today could have severe consequences for Assam’s identity, sovereignty, and security.

“The spillover of extremist ideology is not fear-mongering; it is a hard geopolitical truth. Assam sits on a ticking time bomb, making vigilance, awareness, and action imperative,” the statement said.

Both the party and the minister underscored that addressing cross-border threats and ensuring community safety are now national priorities for the region.