The BJP emerged the winner in Assam's Deori Autonomous Council (DAC) election bagging 12 out of the 22 seats in the council.

Out of the 22 council seats in the Deori Autonomous Council, the BJP along with the alliance bagged twelve seats, the Congress two, Jannayak Janta Party (JPP) bagged seven while an independent also bagged one seat, according to a release issued by the Assam State Election Commission.

Polls for the Deori Autonomous Council election took place on November 8 and the counting of votes was held today.

Notably, a 79.99 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Assam’s Deori autonomous council elections.

The election was held for 22 constituencies spread across six districts and four sub-divisions of some other districts. There were 93 polling stations.

According to official data, out of the total electorate, 21,412 are men and 22,183 are women.