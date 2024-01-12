In a decisive triumph in the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious, securing 13 out of the 28 seats declared so far in the Dima Hasao district of Assam. The election, the 13th iteration for the council, witnessed fervent campaigning, stringent security measures and active involvement from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Earlier today, amidst heightened security, the counting of votes commenced, marking the culmination of a process initiated on January 8. Out of the 28 constituencies, 22 witnessed voting, with six candidates winning uncontested.

The Assam State Election Commission identified 100 polling stations as 'sensitive' and 27 as 'very sensitive,' underlining the need for increased vigilance. The deployment of polling officials, including zonal magistrates, sector officials, presiding officials, and police personnel, was executed in two phases to ensure a smooth and secure election process.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma played a prominent role in the election campaign, actively advocating for the BJP. He focused on promises to elevate health facilities, enhance connectivity, and transform the hill district into a vibrant tourist destination. Sarma also underscored the government's achievements in restoring transportation links post-landslide in 2022 and during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.