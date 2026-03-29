Assam BJP workers create diya portrait of Amit Shah ahead of rally

A portrait of Amit Shah made with diyas at Shaheed Maidan in Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur district, set the tone for the Bharatiya Janata Party’s campaign push in Assam on March 28 ahead of the Vijay Sankalp rally.

Party workers arranged the earthen lamps to form Shah’s likeness, projecting it as a symbolic show of support as campaigning intensifies in the state.

Later in the day, Shah led a roadshow in Guwahati that drew large crowds, with supporters lining the streets to greet him. He acknowledged the turnout by showering flower petals, energising party workers and supporters.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Shah expressed confidence about the party’s prospects, saying, “We are going to form the government in Assam once again with a thumping majority for the third time… We will form the government with more than 90 seats.” He added that “the people of Assam are eager” to bring back the BJP-led government.

Polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4, according to the Election Commission of India.

The election is expected to be a contest between the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and the Congress. The incumbent government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is seeking a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to return to power. Sarma is set to contest from his traditional Jalukbari seat.