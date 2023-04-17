In a recent development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has relieved Rahul Patgiri from his position as the convenor of the Media Cell in Bajali district on serious charges of violating party discipline and disturbing the party's image. The state leadership has issued this order with immediate effect.

The decision came after Rahul Patgiri was involved in a case where a group of men and women were arrested by Hatigaon police in Guwahati for posing as officials from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). Three men and two women were arrested in connection with the case by the city police.

The decision to relieve Rahul Patgiri of his position as the convenor of the Media Cell has been taken to maintain the party's integrity and discipline. The party leadership has stated that the party does not endorse any illegal or unethical activities, and it is committed to upholding its core values of honesty and integrity.