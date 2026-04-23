Assam: BJP’s Barkhola candidate detained in Bengal over cash distribution allegations, denies charges

Kishor Nath, the BJP candidate from Barkhola constituency in Assam’s Cachar district, was reportedly detained on Wednesday, April 22 night in the Hingalganj constituency of North 24 Parganas district on charges of distributing money. He had travelled to the area to campaign for BJP candidate Rekha Patra.

According to reports, Nath was allegedly caught by local residents while distributing Rs 5000 in cash to voters under the cover of darkness. Locals reportedly intercepted him along with his vehicle and alerted the police. Personnel from Hingalganj Police Station subsequently reached the spot and detained him.

A video purportedly showing the incident has since circulated widely on social media, triggering reactions across Barak Valley and Cachar district.

However, Nath has denied the allegations, describing them as baseless. He stated that his visit to the area was to attend a temple and claimed that a local BJP worker accompanying him was handing over Rs 5,000 to a kirtan committee, not voters.

He further alleged that members of a rival political party orchestrated the situation to malign him and spread misinformation. Nath also maintained that he himself contacted the police after the situation became tense to ensure his safety.

Police officials have not issued a detailed statement on the allegations. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.