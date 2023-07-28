The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Guwahati City District on July 27 has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against Assam State Congress President Bhupen Bora over his contentious remarks regarding 'love jihad' in the epic Mahabharata. The FIR alleges that Bora's statements have affected the sentiments of Hindu people.

A member from BJYM expressed their concern, stating that the FIR has been filed under sections 153A and 295 of the Indian Penal Code, urging the police to conduct a thorough investigation. The BJYM emphasized that Bora should refrain from making such statements in the future as they could disrupt harmony in the peaceful state of Assam.

"We are hopeful that the police will implement the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and carry out a proper investigation," the BJYM member asserted, highlighting that this is not the first time Bora has made controversial remarks, but this time, they could not overlook it.

In response to the controversy, Bora had earlier commented on the Mahabharata, suggesting that 'love jihad' had occurred in the epic. He cited instances such as Lord Krishna's disguise to marry Rukmini and the situation faced by Gandhari in the narrative. Despite facing backlash for his remarks, Bora defended his stance, asserting that "everything is fair in love and war."