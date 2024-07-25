A black panther was found dead near the main entrance of the Banhbari range in Manas National Park on July 25.

The exact cause of the black panther's death remains undetermined at this time. Forest department personnel from Manas were present at the scene to assess the situation and initiate further investigations.

It is a developing story. More details awaited

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