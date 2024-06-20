The district administration has taken precautionary measures to ensure the safety of the public in light of the India Meteorological Department's forecast of heavy rainfall in Bongaigaon district. Due to the anticipated heavy rainfall, the water levels in the Ai Manas, and Brahmaputra rivers, which flow through the district, are expected to rise significantly.

To prevent any harm to the lives of passengers, Nabadeep Pathak, the district commissioner of Bongaigaon and chairman of the Disaster Management Authority, has imposed a ban on the movement of both common and mechanized boats in these major rivers. This decision has been made under Section 34(b) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The ban on boat movement will be in effect from June 19 to July 3. During this period, all normal and mechanized boats are prohibited from operating in the Ai, Manas, and Brahmaputra rivers within the district's jurisdiction. The authorities urge the public to comply with this ban to ensure their safety during the anticipated period of heavy rainfall.