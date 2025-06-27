Assam blast conspiracy foiled: All suspects arrested, mastermind on the run, says Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that police have arrested all suspects involved in the grenade blast at Bokakhat and a larger plot to carry out blasts at four major locations across the state, including Guwahati, Tezpur, and Lakhimpur.

Speaking at a press conference, the Chief Minister said, “The plan was to trigger explosions in Bokakhat, Guwahati, Tezpur, and Lakhimpur. All those entrusted with carrying out the blasts have been arrested.” He added that three grenades and a pistol were recovered from the houses of the accused.

The blast in Bokakhat occurred on June 24, when two motorcycle-borne attackers lobbed a grenade at a CRPF camp, injuring three police personnel housed there.

While police have made key arrests, the primary conspirator is still absconding, Sarma confirmed. “He is not in Assam, but we have tracked his location and he will be arrested soon,” he assured.



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Clarifying the nature of the accused, Sarma said, “They appear to be criminal-minded individuals, not affiliated with any active militant outfit. One of them had a past link with ULFA and served jail time, while others have been involved in crimes like cattle theft and drug trafficking.”

He emphasised that the attack was not a sign of renewed insurgency. “These are not organized militant attacks but criminal acts. We are still investigating who incited them—statements so far are conflicting,” he said.

When asked if such incidents could lead to the return of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in Assam, Sarma said, “AFSPA is meant for areas facing prolonged insurgency, not for sporadic events. We have no intention of bringing it back.” Currently, AFSPA remains in force only in Tinsukia, Charaideo, and Sivasagar districts of Assam.

The Chief Minister, who also holds the Home portfolio, reiterated the government’s resolve to ensure peace and order in the state and affirmed that operations are ongoing to arrest the mastermind and any possible associates.