The Bharatiya Janata Party has said that the allegations labelled by the Assam Pradesh Congress leadership are totally misleading, figment of imagination, baseless and politically motivated.

In a press meet held at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati on Tuesday, party's Chief Spokesperson Manoj Baruah said that the Congress party which ruled the country for more than 6 decades has betrayed the people with hollow promises and hopes.

He said that the Congress party which is synonymous with betrayal and mistrust can never be accepted by the people. Baruah also said during the Congress rule Rs 12 lakh crore was allocated in the budget whereas during the tenure NDA Government a whopping amount of Rs 44 lakh crore was earmarked in the budget. He said this shows clearly the huge difference between the budget allocations under the two dispensations.

It was also stated that after taking over the reins of power, the BJP Government brought peace and stability to the strife torn Assam and the entire Northeast region. He further stated that there were 11,121 incidents of violence between 2004 to 2014. On the other hand there was a drastic reduction of incidents to 3114 cases for the period 2014 to 2023 during the BJP led NDA Government's tenure. Following the peace initiatives there has been lifting of AFSPA from 75 percent area of Northeast.

"In the wake of recent visit of PM Narendra Modi to Assam which received spontaneous response from the public, the congress party nay the INDI Alliance has no chance of getting support from the people is crystal clear.The people of Assam are with the charismatic Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the most popular CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma ", Baruah added.

State BJP Spokesperson Subhas Dutta, while criticising the Congress leader and MLA Bharat Narah, said Narah is reluctant to visit his constituency Dhakuakhana.

"The manner in which Congress leader Narah looted the state exchequer in the name of repairing of the Matmora embankment every year will have to put his head down in shame if he visits the said embankment to witness the major transformation it has undergone following the construction of the road cum embankment connecting Dhakuakhana chariali with Dibrugarh. Such a leader who looted money has no moral right to criticize the Government," Dutta quipped.

He also said that during the tenure of Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh who was elected from Assam for the period 2004 to 2014 saw an allocation of only rupees 58 thousand crore during the 13th Finance Commission while during the Modi led NDA Government a staggering amount of rupees 1.55 lakh crore was released to Assam during the 14th Finance Commission.

Dutta further said that the Congress party which is embarking on 'Nyay Yatra' during it's rule stopped crude oil royalty and natural gas cess thus depriving the state from getting it's rightful due. He also said that it is only during Modi led Government's tenure rupees 7,770 crore was released to Assam as crude oil royalty.