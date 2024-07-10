A devastating fire swept through several business establishments in Guwahati's Hatigaon area on Wednesday, July 10 afternoon, engulfing at least three premises along Kanaklata Road.

Initial reports indicate that the fire originated in a hotel before spreading rapidly, consuming three cloth stores in its path.

Firefighting efforts were promptly mobilized, with three fire tenders rushing to the scene. The swift actions of firefighting personnel eventually brought the raging inferno under control, averting further damage.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire as businesses assess the extent of the losses incurred in the wake of the blaze.

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